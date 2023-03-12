Welcome to the all-new IntraFish Seafood Power 100, a listing of the most influential executives in the global seafood industry.

IntraFish published its most recent Power 100 over two years ago, but since then there has been plenty of change in corporate leadership as senior executives begin transitioning out of the industry and new leaders emerge.

The lisring, the only one of its kind since the first edition was published in 2012, is the result of research, debate – and a bit of arguing – among IntraFish editors.