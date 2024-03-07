The Seafood Power 100 returns with our guide to the most influential executives working in the industry today.

How do we define "power"? In the seafood world, it's the ability to move markets with your decisions. Taking risks that make competitors react. Making bold moves that move the industry forward.

Our past Power 10﻿0 listings have shown that this year's newcomers can be tomorrow's industry captains. So keep a close eye on these executives: they'll play a major role in where the industry goes next.