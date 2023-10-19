Seafood industry veteran Doug Brinsmade has launched a new tuna processing company in Thailand.

Brinsmade said Thursday he and his partner Raju Selvan in Thailand have created the Black-Fin Seafood Company to processes tuna on Thailand's Phuket Island.

"I am excited to be back in the tuna business, helping Black-Fin Seafood," Brinsmade said, adding the company will work with traceability firm ThisFish to source product.

The company said on its website it is close to Phuket's international airport, and is able to deliver seafood by air.

Brinsmade's career spans decades and includes significant roles with Fortune Fish and The Fishin' Co. He also owned and started Anova Food in the United States.

In 2020, Brinsmade left Illinois-based Fortune Imports, a subsidiary of Fortune International, to start e-commerce seafood company “What The Fish,” which is based in Austin, Texas.

Selvin owns and manages factories across various regions in Asia, including Thailand, Indonesia and India.