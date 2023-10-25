Industry veteran and Espersen procurement director Simon Rilatt has died of cancer, the company said Wednesday.

He passed away peacefully on Oct. 18, surrounded by his family.

Rilatt was a part of the seafood industry since he was 17 years old. He worked with both Young’s Seafood and Trident Seafoods before joining Espersen as procurement director in 2013.

"Beyond his dedication to the industry, Simon was an embodiment of Espersen's ethos, consistently radiating positivity, warmth and dedication," said Espersen CEO Klaus Nielsen.