A consultancy made of Warrior Food Solutions and Sustainable Food Solutions said Wednesday it has added Adriana Sanchez, founder of sustainable seafood consultancy Seafood Ninja, to its network.

Sustainable seafood strategists Sanchez brings over 13 years of professional experience along with fluency in Spanish, making her a valuable asset for expanding the reach of the consulting firm, said Sustainable Food Solutions founder Dana Bartholomew.

In January, Seafood veterans Randy Rhodes and Bartholomew joined forces to create a new consulting partnership to assist US and global companies interested in building their presence and sales in the US market.

Leveraging their extensive backgrounds, the partnership is designed to address the changing supply chains in both the US and global seafood markets.

"It is evident that we needed to break away from the traditional sales tactics and embrace innovation. We have to meet companies where they are and by better understanding their needs, we can help them position themselves, and their products, in a way that resonates with both buyers and end consumers," said Sanchez.

Her work aligns with the mission of Warrior Food Solutions and Sustainable Food Solutions, said Bartholomew.

"Adriana's knowledge and experience in sustainability, her commitment to fisheries improvements, and connections in the NGO community add another dimension to the work that we do," he said.