Longtime Scottish salmon farming veteran Gilpin Bradley is retiring after spending decades in the industry.

Bradley was managing director of Wester Ross Salmon for 33 years – a company his father co-founded in 1977. He was also former chairman of the Scottish Salmon Producers’ Organisation, now known as Salmon Scotland.

In June 2022, Wester Ross Salmon was sold to the world’s largest salmon farming company, Mowi, with Bradley continuing through the ownership transition in the position of business development director, farming Scotland, and managing director of Wester Ross.

"Gilpin is such a respected and admired leader, with many farmers having learned their trade from him directly," said Ben Hadfield, COO at Mowi Scotland.

"His experience spans every part of the business’s value chain and is a key reason for the growth and success of the Wester Ross Salmon brand... I wish Gilpin the best for his very well-deserved retirement."

Bradley will remain available to Mowi and the team at Wester Ross after his retirement.

"I am very pleased to have been part of Scottish salmon farming – one of the greatest private sector economic success stories in the Highlands and Islands in the last 50 years," said Bradley.

"Wester Ross has survived many challenging cycles by having a strong commitment from my dedicated team, some of whom are now third generation."

Looking to retirement, Bradley expects to spend time focusing on his current health challenges, supporting his two teenage daughters and finally achieving a sensible work-life balance.