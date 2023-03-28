Scottish salmon farmer Loch Duart is promoting Hazel Wade to the role of operations director.

Wade, who has worked as operations manager with the company since 2019, has more than 20 years experience in the aquaculture industry, including 18 with Loch Duart.

Loch Duart Salmon, which produces around 6,000 metric tons a year from its farms in Sutherland and the Outer Hebrides in Scotland, is owned by US investor Vision Ridge Partners. The company currently employs 160 people.

The Sutherland and Uist-based salmon farmer spent more than £2 million (€2.2 million/$2.5 million) buying and refurbishing a 50,000 foot processing plant in 2020, the former premises of the Edinburgh Salmon Company in Dingwall, Rosshire.

The company also introduced a low carbon emissions ﻿hybrid feed storage barge last year after securing a six-figure asset financing deal from HSBC UK.

In accounts filed March 2022, the company showed turnover of £41 million (€46 million/$50 million) for an operating profit of £1.8 million (€2 million/$2.2 million).