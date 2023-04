Scottish salmon farming startup Organic Sea Harvest (OSH) has appointed former Cargill Aqua Nutrition executive James Deverill as its new managing director.

Deverill will head up the salmon farmer while the previous CEO, Ove Thu, will continue in his position as chairman of the board.

The Isle of Skye-based salmon producer is the first new, independently owned and operated salmon farm in Scotland in decades, with its production solely focused on raising certified organic salmon.