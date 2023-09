Long-time aquaculture executive Ed Ley-Wilson is joining Scotland's Sustainable Aquaculture Innovation Centre (SAIC) as director of innovation and business development, replacing outgoing Director of Innovation and Engagement Sarah Riddle.

Most recently head of aquaculture at Scottish salmon farmer Aquascot, Ley-Wilson has 16 years of experience in salmon farming, food processing, and retailer engagement, with particular expertise in fish welfare and...