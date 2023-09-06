Long-time aquaculture executive Ed Ley-Wilson is to join Scotland's Sustainable Aquaculture Innovation Centre (SAIC) as director of innovation and business development, in a new role, replacing that of outgoing Director of Innovation and Engagement Sarah Riddle.

Most recently head of aquaculture at Aquascot, Ley-Wilson has 16 years’ experience in salmon farming, food processing, and retailer engagement.

Ed has worked with universities, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), the aquaculture supply chain, regulators, and industry leadership groups and has particular expertise in innovation around fish welfare and feed alternatives, as well as sustainability and community impact.

After more than three years at SAIC, Riddle has decided to focus more on her family business.

During Sarah’s time with SAIC, the innovation centre has seen its membership consortium rise past 340 organizations, reached the milestone of 100 funded R&D projects, and drawn £4.67 (€5.46/$5.87) of third-party funding for every £1 (€1.17/$1.26) of its own investment.

“The need for innovation has never been stronger, with the aquaculture sector poised for sustainable growth," said Ley-Wilson. "Carbon mitigation, fish health and welfare, farming technologies, and feed sustainability are just some of the areas of focus I look forward to working on, building on the great work Sarah and her team have been delivering.”

SAIC’s mission is to reduce the environmental footprint and increase the economic impact of aquaculture through innovation. It invests in collaborative research projects in the areas of fish health and welfare, nutrition, shellfish production, capacity and the environment. It also supports MSc and PhD places, internships and training programs.