Salmon Scotland Director of Strategic Engagement Hamish Macdonell has stepped down after nearly 4.5 years in the role.

Macdonell will now work as a freelance public affairs and PR consultant.

He spent more than 20 years working in political journalism and close to five years as a frontline lobbyist in Westminster and the Scottish Parliament Holyrood.

"I shall be using my deep knowledge of government and my extensive media experience for other causes and for different organisations," Macdonell said on his Linkedin page.