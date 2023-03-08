Royal Greenland, the world's largest supplier of coldwater shrimp and Greenland halibut, has hired a new managing director to lead its North America operations.

The company said Wednesday it has promoted Joanne Gibbons to lead its market activities for sales, marketing and supply chain.

Gibbons joined Royal Greenland in 2020 and has over 20 years of experience with global seafood leaders such as Fishery Products and Ocean Choice International in sales, product and category management.

The appointment of Gibbons will strengthen Royal Greenland's ability to serve customers seeking high-end seafood products, both fresh and frozen, such as snow and king crab, lobster, cold water shrimp, Chilean seabass, Greenland turbot and Atlantic cod, the company said.