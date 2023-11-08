Royal Greenland, the world's largest supplier of coldwater shrimp and Greenland halibut, has named Robert-Jan Treebus as its new executive vice president of global sales.

He replaces Bruno Olesen, who is retiring at the end of the year after holding the position since 2010.

Treebus has more than 25 years of experience in a wide range of commercial functions within the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry.

His most recent role was as global vice president of marketing and sales at Advanced Power Solutions. Prior to that, he was vice president of sales at Glatfelter, a US-based company specializing in engineered materials.

Treebus has also held multiple positions at Unilever in four different countries, where his responsibilities included category management, strategic contract negotiation and customer portfolio management.

Treebus will be based in Denmark with Royal Greenland.

He will join Royal Greenland’s Management team on Nov. 13 and will work closely with Bruno Olesen through the end of the year.

"I look forward to introducing the Royal Greenland organization to Robert-Jan Treebus," said CEO Susanne Arfelt Rajamand.

"His international profile and positive energy will be a benefit for the company. At the same time, I would like to thank Bruno Olesen for his many years of service and for making his extensive industry experience available to Robert-Jan Treebus during a transition period."