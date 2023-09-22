Royal Greenland, the world's largest supplier of coldwater shrimp and Greenland halibut, has appointed Bodil Damgaard to the position of executive vice president people and communication.

Damgaard will become part of the management team at Royal Greenland from Oct. 16, Royal Greenland CEO Susanne Arfelt Rajamand told Greenland news site Sermitsiaq.

Damgaard has previously worked for financial services firm Nalik Ventures as director of administration and for Greenland Airports as human resources director. She has served as chairperson for Air Greenland since 2020.