Royal Greenland, the world's largest supplier of coldwater shrimp and Greenland halibut, has appointed a new interim CEO for its American subsidiary in the wake of the departure of the former head of the division.

Soren Eschen, who previously held the position of sales director of south and east Europe, has been with the company for 30 years, announced the news Thursday on LinkedIn.

Eschen replaces Soren Dalsager, who departed to head up the US operations of Spanish seafood giant Profand this month.

Royal Greenland has undergone a number of changes at the top in recent months.

The company announced the appointment of Susanne Arfelt Rajamand as its new CEO in November last year, following the resignation of Mikael Thinghuus.

CFO Nils Duus Kinnerup was appointed interim CEO.

Royal Greenland traces its history to 1774 when trade in Greenland was established by the Danish state, and the Royal Greenlandic Trade Department was founded.

Royal Greenland was spun off solely as a fishing and processing division in 1990.