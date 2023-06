Royal Greenland, the world's largest supplier of coldwater shrimp and Greenland halibut, has named former Mowi and Skanfisk executive Mariangeles Villanueva its new country manager for Spain.

Villanueva joined the company this month, according to her LinkedIn profile, and will be based in Zaragoza.

Prior to her appointment she was product manager at Norwegian salmon farmer Mowi Iberia, and previously held several roles at Spanish whitefish trader and processor Scanfisk.