Norway-based plastic recycling service firm Aion has named Eirik Seljelid as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Seljelid, who formerly served as the chief financial officer for the company, has also been managing commercial leadership since December 2022.

Prior to his tenure at Aion, he held the position of Head of Finance and Analytics at Swedish fintech company Klarna.

Seljelid replaces outgoing CEO Runa Haug Khoury, who has served as the founding CEO of the company since its launch in December 2020.

Aion, which was spun off from Norwegian krill harvest company Aker BioMarine in 2020, is focused on scaling plastic recycling.

The company works across industries, but has several projects in the seafood sector, including with feed giants BioMar and Skretting, as well as with the at-sea processor of Alaska pollock and Pacific hake American Seafoods.

Current investors in Aion include London-based private equity firm Ocean 14 Capital, which took a majority stake in the company﻿ last year.

In May, the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with tech giant Microsoft to pursue the the scaling of the digital traceability of recycled plastic products.