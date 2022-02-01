On Wednesday morning, Norway's personal tax figures for 2022 were published, giving interesting insight into the wealth generated by the country's seafood industry and those that control it.

Topping the tax list for 2022 was Kjell Inge Rokke, overtaking Gustav Magnar Witzoe (30), the son of Gustav Witzoe, the founder of the world's second largest salmon farmer, SalMar.

The figures for 2022 show that fishing magnate Rokke overtook Gustav Witzoe in terms of income, but the SalMar heir is still at the top of the list in terms of assets.