The Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation (AFDF), which operates the Alaska Symphony of Seafood annual competition to find the best new Alaska seafood products, has named Kristy Clement its new CEO.

She replaces Julie Decker, who was hired in August as the new president of the Alaska-based Pacific Seafood Processors Association.

Clement brings to the new role her experience working for Alaska's Afognak Native Corporation, where she serves on its board of directors.

In her work for the corporation, she developed and executed strategies to ensure the sustainable future for the corporation’s shareholders and the broader Alaska Native community, according to AFDF.

Prior to that role, she served as managing partner at Alaska Legacy Seafoods, where she established infrastructure for commercial fisheries operations for halibut, salmon, black cod and oyster aquaculture.