Icelandic processing equipment manufacturer Marel named Sebastiaan Boelen as its new chief financial officer on Monday.

He will replace Stacey Katz who is stepping down immediately after spending almost 10 years with the company.

Boelen has more than 25 years of experience in international CFO and financial roles, working across a number of industries, including industrials, food and beverage and technology.

Most recently he spent four years at UK-based utility company Southern Water, where he served as group chief financial officer. Prior to that, he held CFO and senior financial roles at Arrow Global, SPI Group and Black & Decker, among others.

It is the latest in a series of senior executive changes at Marel over the past few months.

In January, the company said Linda Jonsdottir was stepping down from her role as chief operating officer (COO) and leaving the company.

In addition, the group said the role of COO will be discontinued, and the management of the business functions and customer centers will be moved to other members of the executive leadership.

In November, longtime Marel CEO Arni Oddur Thordarson abruptly resigned from his role due to personal reasons. The company has since appointed Arni Sigurdsson as its new CEO.

Marel is currently considering a €3.6 billion ($3.9 billion) unsolicited takeover bid from US-based John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT).

The American group said in January it intends to merge the two companies. The launch of the voluntary takeover offer is expected to take place in the second quarter, said JBT in its most recent financial results.

This third proposal follows two previously announced proposals from JBT in 2023, the first on Nov. 24, which was subsequently rejected, and a revised proposal on Dec. 13.

