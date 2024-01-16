Icelandic processing equipment manufacturer Marel announced Tuesday that Linda Jonsdottir is stepping down from her role as chief operating officer (COO) and leaving the company.

In addition, the group said the role of COO will be discontinued and the management of the business functions and customer centers will be moved to other members of the executive leadership.

Jonsdottir joined Marel in 2009 as corporate director of treasury and investor relations. She became CFO in 2014 and was appointed COO in 2022.

"I want to thank Linda Jonsdottir for her valuable contribution and dedicated service during her 15-year tenure at Marel," said newly appointed CEO Arni Sigurdsson.

The company is currently considering a €3.4 billion ($3.7 billion) unsolicited takeover bid from US-based John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT).

It was the second offer from the American company in as many months. Marel rejected the first takeover bid to buy all of the company in November.

Following the rejection, a Marel shareholder called for a strategic review after the ‘low-ball’ takeover bid and blasted Marel's current governance and leadership.

Earlier in November, Marel CEO Arni Oddur Thordarson, abruptly resigned due for personal reasons. The company has since appointed Arni Sigurdsson as its new CEO.