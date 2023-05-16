A key executive at Seattle-based Peter Pan Seafood Company has left the group amid a deepening financial crunch in the Alaska seafood sector.

President of Operations Jon Hickman, who Peter Pan poached from rival processor Silver Bay Seafoods, was widely viewed as a significant win for Peter Pan's effort to re-invent itself following its sale to an investment group including Alaska-based private equity group McKinley Capital Management, RRG Global Partners Fund and current Peter Pan president Rodger May.

Peter Pan confirmed Hickman's departure.