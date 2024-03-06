Matt Frazier has left his role as regional sales manager with Alaska processor Peter Pan Seafood to join Bumble Bee Foods subsidiary Anova Food as its new director of sales.

Frazier, who was hired by Peter Pan in 2022 when the company was focused on growing value-added domestic product sales, joined Anova Food in March. Anova is a sushi-quality tuna sourcing company based in North America.

Excess inventory and weak consumer markets in 2023 placed tremendous financial stress on companies in the Alaska seafood processing sector, including Peter Pan.

The company temporarily closed its plant in King Cove, Alaska, for the winter season, and is in the process of selling its plant in Valdez, Alaska, to processing rival Silver Bay Seafoods.

Frazier's previous work experience also includes stints at Sysco, Seaport and Direct Source Seafood.