Julie Hohmann has taken on the role of national sales account manager for Oregon-based Pacific Seafood. She comes to the company from Ocean Beauty Seafoods, where she held a similar role for the past decade.

"It's been an amazing start and I'm already impressed with the thorough training program, family-like culture, and high-quality products and industry experts at Pacific Seafoods," she said on LinkedIn, after accepting the job this month.

Julie Hohmann

Pacific Seafood, one of the largest seafood companies in North America, employs more than 3,000 people across 41 facilities in 11 states. The company manages all parts of the supply chain from harvesting and fishing to processing and distribution.

Washington-stated based Ocean Beauty owns seven distribution locations across the western United States, and two smoking and processing plants in Washington state.

The company announced in December that it is selling its distribution business, which includes seven seafood distribution locations in Astoria, Oregon; Boise, Idaho; Dallas, Texas; Helena, Montana; Portland, Oregon; Renton, Washington; and Salt Lake City, Utah.

Since then, the company has not updated the status of the sale.

The sale is part of a long-term business strategy of Ocean Beauty’s owners, Bristol Bay Economic Development Corporation (BBEDC) and three individual investors, who have been owners since the mid-1990s and are looking to turn their focus to other investments, according to Ocean Beauty.