Organic Ocean, a Richmond, British Columbia-based seafood supplier, will be losing its president and general manger at the end of this month.

Guy Dean, who has decades of seafood industry experience, will be joining Coastal Nations Fisheries, a fishing company on the North and Central Coast of British Columbia founded in 2021, and collaboratively owned by eight First Nations — Gitga’at, Gitxaala, Haida, Heiltsuk, Kitasoo Xai’xais, Metlakatla, Nuxalk and Wuikinuxv.

Dean will join Coastal Nations Fisheries at the end of May and serve as its vice president of partnerships and acquisitions, he confirmed with IntraFish.

The company will focus on wild-capture fisheries. Dean said while he is proud of his work with Organic Ocean, the opportunity was one he could not resist.

"I'm really passionate about the environment and sustainability, and this has a strong social component built in. To me, it just really resonated with me," he said of the role.

A 100-percent Indigenous-owned commercial fishing business, Coastal Nations Fisheries is working to revive community-based fishing fleets and the livelihoods they provide for families, according to the company.

Article continues below the advert

Through re-investment of commercial fishery profits and ongoing financial support for coastal fishers, the company aims to sustain economies for all eight member First Nations. Each community member from these Nations is a shareholder and participant in this project.

Dean joined Organic Ocean ocean in 2019, which is led by co-founders Dane Chauvel and Steve Johansen. It processes and sells a wide range of Pacific Northwest species, including wild salmon, halibut, spot prawns, black cod and others.

The bulk of its business is in high-end foodservice, predominantly in Canada. It does, however, also serve the US and Hong Kong markets with its products.

Dean added while he is leaving his role with Organic Ocean, he will keep his equity ownership stake within the company.

"I've focused outside of Canada for the most part," he said of previous seafood roles, adding he is looking forward to the new opportunity to "focus my energy into Canada and making positive changes within Canada."

Dean started his seafood career with Pinnacle Seafoods in 1998. He later worked at S.M. Products in British Columbia, and after served as vice president and chief sustainability officer at Canada's Albion Farms and Fisheries.