Ocean Beauty Seafoods promoted Mike Coulston to the role of president and chief operating officer of Ocean Beauty Distribution.

Coulston has been general manager of Ocean Beauty's Seattle distribution center since 2014, before which he was in sales and leadership positions at several US seafood and foodservice companies.

The company also been promoted Jay Yates to the role of vice president of sales for the same division, where he will lead sales growth across all Ocean Beauty distribution locations. Yates has been with Ocean Beauty for seven years as general manager of its Dallas distribution group.

In a third promotion, the company appointed Kent Smith to vice president of operations for distribution, where he will head up operational efforts across all locations.

Smith has been with Ocean Beauty for 11 years as general manager of its Boise distribution location.

Ocean Beauty Seafoods is jointly owned by the Bristol Bay Economic Development Corporation and veteran seafood executives, including long-time shareholder Howard Klein.