OBI Seafoods has promoted John Daly a new role the company has created for a vice president of sales and marketing.

Daly joined OBI in February of 2021 where he has managed the company’s shelf-stable Alaska salmon program – the largest in the nation.

In his new role as VP of sales and marketing, Daly will oversee OBI’s brand development, canned and frozen sales strategy, and will continue to cultivate relationships with OBI’s global customer base.