Dutch animal nutrition firm Nutreco has appointed of Robert van den Breemer as sustainability director.

The former procurement director, who has spent six years at Nutreco, will now focus on tackling issues such as reducing the company's carbon footprint, fighting deforestation, and promoting responsible fishing, van den Breemer announced on a post on LinkedIn.

The company's previous corporate sustainability director, Jose Villalon, retired in May.

Van den Breemer previously worked as global procurement director at Nutreco subsidiary Skretting. Prior to which he spent eight years as a project manager at management consulting company Roland Berger.