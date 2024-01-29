Spanish fisheries and processing giant Nueva Pescanova's communication executive Miguel Angel Gonzalez Ezquerra is leaving the company.

Gonzalez Ezquerra joined the Vigo-based fisheries and processing giant in September 2020.

During his tenure at Nueva Pescanova Gonzalez Ezquerra was at the helm of communications operations during the company's proposed takeover by Canada-based seafood conglomerate Cooke. The deal was called off in October last year.



"A new opportunity has arisen for me in Madrid for which I cannot yet offer you details," said Gonzalez Ezquerra whose last day at the company is today, Monday.

Aside from separate roles as a university lecturer in marketing in Madrid, Gonzalez Ezquerra previously worked as marketing and sales director and freelance consultant for IT company Cartagon.

He was also business unit director at Pascual and Idilia Foods in the Spanish capital for nearly three years until 2018.