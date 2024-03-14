Spanish fisheries and processing giant Nueva Pescanova has appointed Pablo Pomares as its new group chief financial officer (CFO), the company told IntraFish.

Pomares joined the company last month.

He replaces Carlos Lopez Jall, who stepped down from the role at the start of February after almost two years in the position.

"It has been a great experience, challenging and at the same time rewarding in a complex environment," Lopez Jall said on LinkedIn.

Lopez Jall played an important role in the due diligence process for the ultimately failed sales process of Nueva Pescanova to Canadian seafood conglomerate Cooke, which he described as "intense months" for the finance team in his post.

"The months have flown by and my learning curve of the seafood business has been exponential. I want to thank the entire finance team for the support received, their commitment and excellence in the development of their work on a day-to-day basis," he said.

Pomares joins from the position of group CFO at the €330 million ($360 million) turnover Foodiverse, a European producer, processor and distributor of fruit and vegetable products with operations in Spain and Italy.

Prior to that, he held the group CFO role at European chocolate company Natra, and before that was group CFO of olive oil giant Deoleo, which owns global brands such as Bertolli, Carapelli, Carbonell, Figaro, and Friol among others.