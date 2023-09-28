BioFish Holding, a Norwegian producer of large smolt to the salmon farming industry, has appointed Sondre Hagerup Johnsrud as its new CEO.

He will take up his position on Oct. 1.

Johnsrud has extensive experience from operational, strategic and management positions in different aquaculture companies, including Norway-based salmon farmers Midt-Norsk Havbruk and Bjoroya.

Outgoing CEO Torbjorn Skulstad will remain as a company board member.

BioFish is located in the Hardanger Fjord on the Norwegian west coast.