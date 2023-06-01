The Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC) on Wednesday named Tom-Jorgen Gangso its new director for Italy. He officially steps into the role July 1.

Gangso began his career at the Norwegian Seafood Council in 2012 and has been involved in the analysis of individual markets, market access and marketing and collaboration activities.

Since 2017, as the director of market insight and market access at NSC, he has been responsible for the commercial strategies of the group's primary seafood species.

Gangso holds a MBA in management from the Norwegian School of Economics, a Masters in business creation and entrepreneurship from UiT -The Arctic University of Norway in Tromso, and a degree in International Business Administration from Middlesex University in London.

He succeeds Gunvar Wie, who held the position for the past two years.