Norwegian salmon farmer Kvaroy Arctic on Tuesday named Rune Mikalsen the new CEO of its Kvaroy Arctic's USA division, charged with leading the company's expansion in the US market.

Mikalsen has more than 20 years of experience in the seafood industry. As the former CFO of Kvaroy Fiskeoppdrett, he demonstrated a comprehensive understanding of seafood market dynamics, sustainability practices and consumer trends, the company said.

In his new role, he will be responsible for overseeing the company's operations, sales and marketing strategies, and strengthening relationships with key stakeholders, including distributors, and retailers.

Kvaroy Arctic prioritizes low-density salmon farming, and it carries sustainability certifications from the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC), Fair Trade and Global GAP certification.

The company is also adding new Midwestern sales manager Arnie Dzelkalns and promoted Freddy Olcese to CFO.

In October, US-based foodservice distributor Performance Food Group (PFG) signed a deal to be the exclusive supplier of Fair Trade-certified Norwegian salmon.

Through a partnership with Florida-based supplier Beaver Street Fisheries, PFG now has exclusive rights to distribute Norwegian salmon group Kvaroy Arctic's Fair Trade-certified products under the Bay Winds brand. Kvaroy's salmon is the only farmed salmon holding Fair Trade certification.

The company has long been a salmon supplier to Whole Foods but has taken steps in recent years to expand its presence on the US market.

Last year, the company hired Freddy Olcese as its new vice president of finance.

The Kvaroy Group, based on a remote Norwegian island with fewer than 80 inhabitants, had sales of over NOK 1 billion (€98 million/$96 million) last year.

A new company formed by Kvaroy Salmon, Fram Seafood and investment company Nyhamn last year is planning to build a NOK 100 million ($9.9 million/€9.9 million) seafood processing factory in Eidsvoll, Norway.

The new company, 1814 Salmon, has been in development for two years, Kvaroy Arctic CEO Alf Goran Knutsen, who serves as 1814's chairman, said.