Norway-based salmon farmer Lingalaks has appointed Nina Mogster as its new CEO.

She will start in her new role on Aug.1.

Lingalaks produced about 14,000 metric tons of salmon in 2022 and reported a turnover of NOK 1 billion ($92.1 million/€84.5 million). Together with its parent company, Lingalak owns a smolt facility, a shipping company and a harvest facility.

Mogster comes most recently from Leroy Sjotroll, where she worked for 10 years, most recently as a manager. She resigned from the position earlier this year.