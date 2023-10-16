Norway on Monday officially appointed a new minister of fisheries after speculation over the weekend that Bjornar Skjaeran had been ousted from the position.

Cecilie Myrseth, the Labor Party's former fisheries policy spokesperson, was named to the role as his replacement amid a government reshuffle.

Skjaeran became Norway's fisheries minister in 2021.

IntraFish interviewed Myrseth back in 2019 as she took on the role of fisheries and aquaculture policy spokesperson for the Labor Party, and where she outlined her ambitions and outlook for the sector.