US scallop processor Northern Wind appointed Jamie Dwyer as its chief commercial officer.

Dwyer spent the past four years as vice president of national accounts for Thai Union-owned Chicken of The Sea Frozen Foods.

He will report directly to Ken Melanson, founder and chairman of Northern Wind.

The company said Dwyer will work with Northern Wind's executive team to develop and execute the company's go-to-market strategy.

He will also lead commercial strategies, customer relations, marketing, market development and global sales activities for Northern Wind’s array of seafood products.

Dwyer's past seafood roles include serving as president of Massachusetts-based Blue Sea Products. He also served as president and CEO of New Bedford, Massachusetts-based NorAtlantic 21.

Prior to being a part of those two companies, Dwyer served as vice president of business development for Northern Wind in 2006, according to his LinkedIn page.