Norwegian giant Insula -- parent to some of Northern Europe's largest seafood companies -- named a new chief executive to head up the organization, sources at the company told IntraFish.

Amund Fjortoft, currently investment manager at Insula owner Kverva, will take up the role on May 1.

He replaces Olav Holst-Dyrnes, who has been CEO since July 2021, and who will now move to the board.

Insula has made several acquisitions in the seafood sector since its formation in 2015, and has served as a buy-and-build platform for seafood across the Nordic region.