Nomad Foods Chief Procurement Officer Stuart Caborn is moving on from his role at the frozen food giant after nearly four years in the job.

Caborn confirmed he will be leaving the seafood industry when he exits the world's largest branded frozen fish supplier and moving into another sector.

"After nearly four amazing years at Nomad Foods, my time is coming to an end as I complete my transition before moving to an exciting and humbling new challenge in July," he announced on LinkedIn.