UK seafood processor Three Oceans, owned by Japanese seafood giant Nissui, appointed John Blewett as its new chief business officer.

Blewett took up the role in March, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Prior to joining Three Oceans, Blewett was foodservice sales director at Iceland Seafood UK, the struggling UK arm of Iceland Seafood International (ISI), for almost 11 years.

He also held roles at now shuttered Grimsby-based Five Star Fish, including as head of foodservice sales.