The Association of Seafood Producers, which represents Canada's Newfoundland and Labrador seafood industry, on Tuesday named Jeff Loder its new executive director.

Loder spent more than a decade working for the government of Newfoundland and Labrador, specializing in trade policy and government affairs. He negotiated duty-free access for Newfoundland and Labrador seafood in Europe and other international markets.

“Jeff’s experience as a senior executive and negotiator provincially, nationally and internationally will be an outstanding asset to our membership and ASP team,” said Paul Grant, the association's chairman.

In November, Derek Butler stepped down as executive director of the group after 19 years in the role.

The association's membership includes Clearwater Seafoods, Kendall's Fisheries, Ocean Choice International, Quinlan Brothers and other leading seafood companies.