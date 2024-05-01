Sanford, New Zealand's largest seafood company, named David Mair as its new CEO, effective May 1.

He replaces Craig Ellison, who has held the role of acting CEO since August 2023 and the departure of Peter Reidie. Ellison will remain on Sanford's board as a non-independent director.

From 2011 until earlier this year, Mair was CEO of Skellerup Holdings, a New Zealand-based manufacturer of precision engineering components. He has served on Sanford's board since November 2022 and will remain a board member.