Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee has chosen Becca Robbins Gisclair, senior director of Arctic Programs for the NGO Ocean Conservancy, as his first choice to serve on the North Pacific Fisheries Management Council (NPFMC).

If approved by the US Secretary of Commerce, she would replace Anne Vanderhoeven, who is government affairs director for the Alaska pollock producer Arctic Storm.

The council plays a key role in managing US fisheries such as Alaska pollock under the authority of the Magnuson-Stevens Act, the primary law governing marine fisheries management in federal waters.

Council members are largely made up of US seafood industry representatives, representatives from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and state agencies in Alaska, Washington state and Oregon.

While council members are ultimately appointed by the US Secretary of Commerce, Washington's governor is responsible for sending a short list for consideration.

Inslee said in his nomination letter he wanted to appoint someone with "experience in the conservation and management of marine resources."

Robbins Gisclair's previous experience includes working on fishery management and Alaska Native rights for the Yukon River Drainage Fisheries Association, the Alaska Marine Conservation Council, and in private practice with the law firm Hobbs, Straus, Dean and Walker, LLP.

In December, she told local Alaska news site KYUK she supported a lawsuit from Alaska Native groups against NOAA seeking to re-examine groundfish catch limits for Alaska's Bering Sea and Aleutian Islands.

Alaska tribes are intensely scrutinizing the Alaska pollock fishery, asking about its role in critically low chum salmon counts on the Yukon River now for several years in a row and how Alaska pollock bycatch of salmon plays a role.

Bycatch is non-targeted fish caught while vessels are harvesting a different species.

The NPFMC has also been asked by Alaska fishing groups to limit fishing for other species in red king crab areas, but proposals have so far been shut down by the NPFMC.

Jamie Goen, executive director for Alaska Bering Sea Crabbers, on Monday lauded Inslee's nomination.

“Commercial fishermen from the Pacific Northwest to Alaska, along with tribes and recreational fishermen, back Becca Robbins Gisclair and the much-needed conservation perspective she brings to the Council," Goen said.

"Three years ago, the Bering Sea crab fisheries collapsed in part due to climate change. We know firsthand how important it is to keep fisheries sustainable."