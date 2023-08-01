Longtime National Fisheries Institute (NFI) communications executive Gavin Gibbons has been promoted to the role of chief strategy officer at the group, the largest seafood trade organization in the United States.

Gibbons, who joined NFI in 2007 as director of media relations, has been the group's vice president of communications for much of the last decade.

The move is part of a broader restructuring at the trade organization by NFI President Lisa Wallenda Picard. In November, NFI named Wallenda Picard to succeed John Connelly, the group's longtime president.

Connelly announced at the beginning of 2022 his plans to retire as president of NFI after 20 years at the helm of the group. A few months after, he learned he had cholangiocarcinoma, also known as bile duct cancer. He died in November.

The restructuring, NFI told IntraFish, is designed to "ensure continued focused, effective execution for our members."

In some cases, the moves bring new responsibilities, in others they recognize portfolios that have expanded over time, NFI said.

Here is a list of staff titles that have changed:

Judy Dashiell: Chief Operating Officer

Gavin Gibbons: Chief Strategy Officer

Bob DeHaan: Chief Counsel and Executive Vice President

Lisa Weddig: Chief Food Safety Officer

Brandon Phillips: Vice President of External Affairs and Councils

Gerrie Thomas: Vice President for Membership and Training

Geraldine Espejo: Manager, Executive Office and Board Administration

Kedrin Simms Brachman: Senior Director of Government Affairs

Richard Barry: Senior Market Analyst and Director of Programs

