Multi X General Manager Jason Paine is stepping down from his position at the Chilean salmon producer to pursue "new personal challenges."

He will retain links to the company as a member of its advisory board, the company said in a statement.

Miami-based Paine has been with Multi X, formerly Multiexport, since 2001, spending almost 20 years in his current role.

During this time he oversaw significant growth in sales in the North America market, the entry of Multi X into the consumer category with brands such as Latitude 45 at leading retailers.

His seafood industry experience stretches back to the early 1990s, when he joined and later rejoined land-based turbot and sole producer Stolt Sea Farm.

In the mid-1990s, he worked as sales manager for Aquafarms International in Florida, having previously been an aquaculture technician at Sea Farms of Florida.

Fernando Perez, Multi X chief sales and marketing officer, will assume the role of general manager in the United States until a replacement for Paine is appointed.