Barramundi producer Australis Aquaculture has appointed Multi X General Manager Jason Paine as the new president of the company, effective March 1.
Paine will be responsible for leading and growing the North American business across all sales channels.
At the end of January it was revealed that Paine was leaving Multi X "to pursue new personal challenges." He will retain links to the company as a member of its advisory board, Multi X said.
Miami-based Paine had been with Multi X, formerly Multiexport, since 2001, spending almost 20 years in his most recent role.