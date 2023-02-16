Barramundi producer Australis Aquaculture has appointed Multi X General Manager Jason Paine as the new president of the company, effective March 1.

Paine will be responsible for leading and growing the North American business across all sales channels.

﻿At the end of January it was revealed that Paine was leaving Multi X "to pursue﻿ new personal challenges." He will retain links to the company as a member of its advisory board, Multi X said.

Miami-based Paine had been with Multi X, formerly Multiexport, since 2001, spending almost 20 years in his most recent role.