Icelandic salmon farmer Arctic Fish has appointed John Gunnar Grindskar as its new COO for farming and Baldur Smari Einarsson as the company's new CFO.

Grindskar will start in the new role Dec. 1 and Einarsson will start Jan. 1.

Grindskar has previously worked for Norwegian salmon giant Mowi Norway as a site manager and has held various seawater related positions in different regions across Norway. Einarsson has served as financial controller for Mowi-backed Arctic Fish since 2019.

"Being born and raised in the Westfjords of Iceland I have seen first-hand the impact the industry has had," Arctic Fish new CFO Baldur Smari Einarsson said. Photo: IntraFish

"Developing the organization and securing best practice will be an important part of my role, and I am excited to get started on these tasks," Grindskar said.

Einarsson replaces Neil Shiran Thorisson, who resigned in August.

"Being born and raised in The Westfjords of Iceland, I have seen first-hand the impact the industry has had, and the resulting turnaround in society, which makes it even more exciting for me to play my part through this role," Einarsson said.