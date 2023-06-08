Mitsubishi-owned food and drink group Princes has promoted Simon Harrison, currently chief commercial officer, to the position of deputy managing director on the company’s board.

Simon Harrison said he is looking forward to deliver on 'strategic imperatives, enhancing resilience and driving innovation to unlock further growth across the business.' Photo: Princes

Harrison joined Princes in 2021, moving from Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) with more than 20 years of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) commercial experience and numerous leadership roles across brand and trade marketing, sales and operations.

In his new role he will be supporting Managing Director Cameron Mackintosh in overseeing the group’s operations – spanning from the UK to continental Europe and Mauritius – and will be based at Princes’ Royal Liver Building headquarters in Liverpool.

Princes produces more than 3,000 different food and drink products under its own brands as well as private label brands.

It sources from over 40 countries and works with over 2,000 direct suppliers. The company employs 7,000 people around the world.