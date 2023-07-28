It seems Donelson Berger from a young age was destined to be involved in the seafood industry in some way.
"Fishing has been a hobby since I was five," said Berger, vice president of Florida-based seafood supplier Sea Lion International.
With decades of experience in the shrimp industry Donelson Berger has been around to witness its most momentous events and help businesses react to the consequences.
