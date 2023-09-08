Having grown up in a family of scientists in Houston, Texas, it's perhaps unsurprising that Mihir Pershad is aiming to bring something into the mainstream that in decades gone by would have been considered science fiction.
Meet the scuba diving, mountaineering scientist aiming to put cell-based seafood in the mainstream
With many irons in the fire Mihir Pershad has packed a lot of experience into a relatively short space of time as part of his goal to bring cell-based seafood to the masses.
8 September 2023 5:00 GMT Updated 8 September 2023 5:00 GMT
