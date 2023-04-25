It's not every processing seafood firm founder that can say it has had two businesses confiscated by former KGB operatives, but that's precisely the experience of Nick Ovchinnikov, who is now living his own personal American dream as founder of San Diego-based frozen firm Lotus Seafood.

"I love this country. I am not sure I could do what I did in other places," Ovchinnikov told IntraFish.



Delayed by the global COVID-19 pandemic, Lotus is now opening a new frozen ready-meal plant in Oceanside, California.